The Connecticut Sun (19-7) face the Indiana Fever (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, August 4, 2023 on ION.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Fever vs. Sun

Indiana's 80.3 points per game are just 1.8 more points than the 78.5 Connecticut gives up.

Indiana's 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.3 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The Fever have compiled a 5-12 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.6% from the field.

Indiana is making 32.1% of its shots from three-point range, which is just 1.0 percentage point greater than the 31.1% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Fever are 4-7 when shooting over 31.1% as a team from three-point range.

Connecticut averages 33.8 rebounds a contest, 0.7 fewer rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, generating 77.9 points per contest, 2.4 fewer points their than season average of 80.3.

The Fever are making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game over their previous 10 games (6.0) compared to their season average (6.2), and they are producing a worse three-point percentage over their past 10 contests (31.9%) compared to their season mark (32.1%).

Fever Injuries