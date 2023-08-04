Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rockies - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 84th in slugging.
- In 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has homered in nine games this year (10.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (27 of 90), with two or more RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.252
|AVG
|.247
|.335
|OBP
|.353
|.415
|SLG
|.430
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|44/16
|K/BB
|41/20
|5
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.52).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Flexen (0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
