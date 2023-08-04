On Friday, Willson Contreras (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 84th in slugging.
  • In 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
  • He has homered in nine games this year (10.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (27 of 90), with two or more RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.252 AVG .247
.335 OBP .353
.415 SLG .430
16 XBH 17
5 HR 6
19 RBI 21
44/16 K/BB 41/20
5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.52).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Flexen (0-5 with an 8.08 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an 8.08 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .332 to his opponents.
