Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45) will look to Mookie Betts, who is carrying an 11-game hit streak, when they take on the San Diego Padres (54-56) and Ha-Seong Kim, who has hit safely in 10 consecutive games. It begins at 8:40 PM ET on Saturday, at PETCO Park.
The probable pitchers are Michael Grove (2-3) for the Dodgers and Blake Snell (8-8) for the Padres.
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-3, 6.75 ERA) vs Snell - SD (8-8, 2.57 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove
- Grove (2-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 6.75 ERA this season with 9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 14 games.
- In 11 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.57 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.57, with 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
- Snell is looking to record his 12th quality start of the year.
- Snell is aiming for his 14th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.
- He has had eight appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.57), 44th in WHIP (1.286), and third in K/9 (11.8).
Blake Snell vs. Dodgers
- He will take the hill against a Dodgers offense that is batting .250 as a unit (17th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .457 (third in the league) with 175 total home runs (second in MLB action).
- Snell has a 3 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 12 innings pitched, allowing a .122 batting average over two appearances.
