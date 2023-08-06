The Cincinnati Bengals right now have the fifth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1100.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Offensively, Cincinnati ranked eighth in the with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 on the road.

As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

