2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Entering play in round four at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Celine Boutier leads with a score of -13. Watch as the action unfolds from Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom.
How to Watch the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
- Start Time: 2:05 AM ET
- Venue: Dundonald Links
- Location: Troon, United Kingdom
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,494 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Celine Boutier
|1st
|-13
|69-68-66
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2nd
|-10
|72-68-66
|Maja Stark
|2nd
|-10
|69-65-72
|Madelene Sagstrom
|4th
|-9
|66-73-68
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|5th
|-8
|68-72-68
Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|2:05 AM ET
|Klara Spilkova (+13/74th), Marissa Steen (+9/73rd)
|6:26 AM ET
|Yuna Nishimura (-6/9th), Hinako Shibuno (-7/6th), Sarah Kemp (-7/6th)
|6:14 AM ET
|Ruoning Yin (-6/9th), Hyo Joo Kim (-6/9th), Andrea Lee (-6/9th)
|6:02 AM ET
|Yu Liu (-5/13th), Arpichaya Yubol (-5/13th), Xiyu Lin (-5/13th)
|5:50 AM ET
|Mi Hyang Lee (-5/13th), Jeongeun Lee6 (-4/18th), A Lim Kim (-5/13th)
|5:38 AM ET
|Nasa Hataoka (-4/18th), Linn Grant (-4/18th), Eleanor Givens (-4/18th)
|5:26 AM ET
|Jennifer Kupcho (-3/22nd), Esther Henseleit (-3/22nd), Na Rin An (-3/22nd)
|5:14 AM ET
|Linnea Strom (-3/22nd), Gemma Dryburgh (-2/27th), Ally Ewing (-3/22nd)
|5:02 AM ET
|Minjee Lee (-2/27th), Angel Yin (-2/27th), Stephanie Kyriacou (-2/27th)
|4:50 AM ET
|Jenny Shin (-2/27th), Lilia Vu (-2/27th), Amanda Doherty (-2/27th)
