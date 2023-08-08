The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.156 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .224.

In 52.1% of his games this year (37 of 71), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.4% of his games this season, Carlson has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .220 AVG .231 .307 OBP .333 .350 SLG .330 10 XBH 4 3 HR 2 16 RBI 11 22/13 K/BB 26/11 2 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings