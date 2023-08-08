Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Rays - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .245.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (58 of 98), with at least two hits 19 times (19.4%).
- He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 38 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.292
|AVG
|.196
|.376
|OBP
|.278
|.585
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|56/19
|4
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Eflin (12-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.46), first in WHIP (.997), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
