The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (58 of 98), with at least two hits 19 times (19.4%).

He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.7% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 38 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .292 AVG .196 .376 OBP .278 .585 SLG .423 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings