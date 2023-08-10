The Indiana Fever (7-22) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for a Thursday, August 10 game against the Minnesota Lynx (14-15) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Fever are coming off of an 87-80 loss to the Sparks in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.3 9.6 1.4

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorka Juhasz Out Hamstring 6.0 6.0 2.0 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Fever vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston is No. 1 on the Fever in rebounding (8.0 per game), and posts 14.8 points and 2.2 assists. She also delivers 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots (ninth in the league).

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging a team-best 16.7 points per game. And she is delivering 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 42.4% of her shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game (eighth in league).

Erica Wheeler is the Fever's top assist person (4.9 per game), and she averages 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her eighth in the WNBA.

The Fever get 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Kristy Wallace.

Fever vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -3.5 161.5

