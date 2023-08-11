Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Dylan Coleman, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB action with 161 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball, slugging .432.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (538 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 12 mark in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.432).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Wainwright enters this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Wainwright will look to secure his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

So far he has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana

