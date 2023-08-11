Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the hill, August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 121 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- Arenado enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- In 71.8% of his 110 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 22 games this year (20.0%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (41.8%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.310
|AVG
|.257
|.362
|OBP
|.300
|.516
|SLG
|.505
|23
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|43
|40/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Coleman makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
- He has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .286 against him over his 17 appearances this season.
