Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .242 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 110th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 59.4% of his 101 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 101), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35 games this year (34.7%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.292
|AVG
|.194
|.376
|OBP
|.271
|.585
|SLG
|.406
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|61/19
|4
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Coleman will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- In 17 games this season, he has a 10.05 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .286 against him.
