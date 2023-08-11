The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rays.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

Dylan Coleman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this year (54.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (20.0%).

He has homered in eight games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Edman has had at least one RBI in 21.1% of his games this season (19 of 90), with more than one RBI six times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year (35 of 90), with two or more runs 10 times (11.1%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .257 AVG .221 .306 OBP .306 .389 SLG .407 12 XBH 16 4 HR 4 21 RBI 11 28/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

