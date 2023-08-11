Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 23 doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks while batting .252.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 88th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .313 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (10 of 95), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this season (30.5%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.247
|.340
|OBP
|.349
|.419
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|22
|45/17
|K/BB
|43/20
|5
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.11 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (141 total, 1.2 per game).
- Coleman will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 17 appearances so far.
- In his 17 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .286 against him. He has a 10.05 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
