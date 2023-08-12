Bookmakers have set player props for Nolan Arenado, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Steven Matz Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Matz Stats

Steven Matz (3-7) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Matz has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

Matz Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Aug. 5 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 30 6.0 4 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 6.0 5 0 0 6 1 at Cubs Jul. 20 5.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 4.1 4 4 4 4 3

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 32 walks and 81 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .282/.330/.507 so far this season.

Arenado hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI (121 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .272/.360/.445 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 21 doubles, seven triples, 21 home runs, 26 walks and 71 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 34 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.311/.480 so far this year.

Witt Jr. has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Red Sox Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 2 at Red Sox Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 101 hits with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 49 runs.

He has a slash line of .251/.296/.433 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 11 4-for-4 2 1 4 8 at Red Sox Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Phillies Aug. 6 1-for-1 1 0 0 1

