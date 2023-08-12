Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%), including nine multi-hit games (12.3%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 73 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.220
|AVG
|.219
|.307
|OBP
|.330
|.350
|SLG
|.313
|10
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|11
|22/13
|K/BB
|27/13
|2
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
