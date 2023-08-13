Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +1100 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.
- Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game offensively last year (eighth in ), and it gave up 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.
- Last season the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.
- As underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (50.9 per game).
- Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.
- Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.
- Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped lead the way with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 16 games.
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+1000
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
