Fever vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The New York Liberty (23-6), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Indiana Fever (8-22). This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-10.5)
|165.5
|-700
|+500
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-10.5)
|165.5
|-700
|+500
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-10.5)
|165.5
|-625
|+400
|Tipico
|Liberty (-11.5)
|165.5
|-700
|+450
Fever vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- The Fever have compiled a 14-14-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has been favored by 10.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Indiana has covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- In the Liberty's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- Fever games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this season.
