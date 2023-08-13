Breanna Stewart's New York Liberty (23-6) and Aliyah Boston's Indiana Fever (8-22) play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, August 13, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.

New York prevailed by a final score of 89-73 in its last game against Chicago. Leading the way on offense for the Liberty was Stewart, who ended the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Sabrina Ionescu posted 19 points and eight assists. With a final score of 91-73, Indiana defeated Minnesota the last time out. Kelsey Mitchell led the team (24 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 5-11 from 3PT).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Liberty vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-700 to win)

Liberty (-700 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+500 to win)

Fever (+500 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are eighth in the WNBA on offense (80.1 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (84.7 points conceded).

On the boards, Indiana is fifth in the league in rebounds (34.5 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32 per game).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.1 per game) in 2023.

Indiana is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.3) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

The Fever are the worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (32.1%).

Indiana is the second-worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8.5 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.9%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever score fewer points per game at home (79.3) than away (80.8), but also allow fewer at home (82.3) than away (86.6).

This season Indiana is averaging more rebounds at home (35.5 per game) than on the road (33.7). But it is also allowing more at home (32.5) than away (31.6).

At home the Fever are collecting 18.2 assists per game, 0.1 more than on the road (18.1).

At home, Indiana commits 15.5 turnovers per game, 2.1 more than on the road (13.4). It forces 13.5 turnovers per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (12.1).

This year the Fever are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (5.7 per game) than away (6.8). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.4%) than on the road (34.2%).

Indiana concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.1) than on the road (8.8), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (38.8%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have won six, or 28.6%, of the 21 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Fever have been at least a +500 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Indiana has beaten the spread 14 times in 29 games.

Against the spread, as a 10.5-point underdog or more, Indiana is 4-1.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Fever.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.