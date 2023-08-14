At +1100 as of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Cincinnati compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th on defense with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 away from home.

Cincinnati won one game as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC as a whole.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (50.9 per game).

Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (65.4 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, catching 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 16 games last year, Logan Wilson totaled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +1800 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +3000 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

