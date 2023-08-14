Taylor Motter is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 10 against the Rays) he went 1-for-4.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .180 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has had a base hit in eight of 17 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Motter has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 17 games so far this year.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .208 AVG .154 .240 OBP .241 .250 SLG .192 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings