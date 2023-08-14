Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.513 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .241.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has driven home a run in 11 games this season (24.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 17 of 45 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.267
|AVG
|.217
|.337
|OBP
|.286
|.480
|SLG
|.337
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|23/8
|K/BB
|27/8
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.