Tuesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-86) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on August 15.

The probable starters are Dakota Hudson (3-0) for the Cardinals and Spenser Watkins for the Athletics.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 26, or 44.1%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won two of its four games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule