Cardinals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-86) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:45 PM ET on August 15.
The probable starters are Dakota Hudson (3-0) for the Cardinals and Spenser Watkins for the Athletics.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 26, or 44.1%, of those games.
- This season St. Louis has won two of its four games when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.7 per game).
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Rays
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Jalen Beeks
|August 10
|@ Rays
|W 5-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
|August 11
|@ Royals
|L 12-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Dylan Coleman
|August 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Spenser Watkins
|August 16
|Athletics
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Steven Matz vs Kodai Senga
|August 19
|Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 20
|Mets
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs David Peterson
