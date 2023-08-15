Dakota Hudson gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB action with 166 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB, slugging .434.

The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).

St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (558 total runs).

The Cardinals are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.435).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Hudson (3-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Hudson will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.5 frames per outing.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.