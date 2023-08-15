Nolan Arenado -- batting .326 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the hill, on August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 125 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .506, both of which are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Arenado has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 113 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19.5% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Arenado has driven home a run in 47 games this season (41.6%), including more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored a run in 47 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .303 AVG .265 .354 OBP .309 .505 SLG .507 23 XBH 25 10 HR 14 38 RBI 44 42/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings