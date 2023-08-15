The St. Louis Cardinals, including Taylor Motter (batting .147 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), battle starter Spenser Watkins and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

Spenser Watkins TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is hitting .167 with two doubles and four walks.

Motter has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.

Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .179 AVG .154 .207 OBP .241 .214 SLG .192 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings