Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Busch Stadium, at 6:45 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-190). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have put together a 27-33 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

St. Louis has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cardinals a 65.5% chance to win.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by bookmakers 117 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-56-4).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-33 27-33 23-20 31-45 40-49 14-16

