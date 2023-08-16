How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals will take the field against the Oakland Athletics and projected starter Paul Blackburn on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 169 total home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in MLB, slugging .436.
- The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.259).
- St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with a .333 on-base percentage.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.
- St. Louis' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.429).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Liberatore is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season.
- Liberatore will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 11 outings this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Rays
|W 5-2
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Zack Littell
|8/11/2023
|Royals
|L 12-8
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dylan Coleman
|8/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Cole Ragans
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Kodai Senga
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|David Peterson
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
