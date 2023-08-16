The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Motter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has three doubles and four walks while batting .172.

Motter has had a base hit in nine of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (15.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Athletics

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .188 AVG .154 .212 OBP .241 .250 SLG .192 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings