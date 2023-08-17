The St. Louis Cardinals, including Andrew Knizner and his .774 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .265 with eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

In 63.3% of his games this season (31 of 49), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (20.4%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (16.3%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .295 AVG .234 .337 OBP .272 .513 SLG .468 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 16 RBI 11 18/5 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

