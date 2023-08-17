Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will play Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mets (-125). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won 14 of its 30 games, or 46.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 118 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-34 27-33 23-20 31-46 40-50 14-16

