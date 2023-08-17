Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets hit the field on Thursday at Busch Stadium against Adam Wainwright, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 169 home runs.

Fueled by 384 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

St. Louis has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Wainwright (3-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo

