On Thursday, August 17 at 7:15 PM ET, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (55-66) visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

The favored Mets have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Adam Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 72 times and won 40, or 55.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mets have a 23-27 record (winning 46% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 48 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+115) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Taylor Motter 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.