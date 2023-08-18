Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Spencer Steer and others in the Toronto Blue Jays-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Berrios Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Jose Berrios (9-8) for his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 24 starts this season.

Berrios has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.53 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.219 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 35th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Berrios Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 11 4.1 9 6 4 3 0 at Red Sox Aug. 5 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 30 6.0 6 1 1 6 2 at Dodgers Jul. 24 5.0 5 2 2 3 4 vs. Padres Jul. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 4

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 121 hits with 24 doubles, 18 home runs, 48 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .265/.342/.436 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Whit Merrifield Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Merrifield Stats

Whit Merrifield has 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 56 RBI (128 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He's slashed .301/.346/.428 so far this year.

Merrifield Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 13 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Steer Stats

Steer has 117 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 49 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .270/.352/.465 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 3-for-4 0 0 0 5 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 98 hits with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.344/.438 slash line on the year.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Aug. 16 3-for-5 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Aug. 11 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

