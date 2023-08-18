Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Friday (beginning at 8:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Zack Thompson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Thompson Stats

The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson to the mound for his second start of the season.

Thompson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Aug. 11 4.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 4.0 2 1 1 8 1 vs. Twins Aug. 3 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 2.0 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 0.1 2 3 3 1 2

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.331/.507 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 129 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.366/.454 so far this year.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has collected 93 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.324/.528 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Braves Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 27 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashed .244/.330/.460 so far this season.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 14 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

