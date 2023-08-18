Cardinals vs. Mets Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 18
Pete Alonso carries a two-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (56-66) game versus the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.
The probable starters are Zack Thompson (2-4) for the Cardinals and Joey Lucchesi for the Mets.
Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-4, 3.96 ERA) vs Lucchesi - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson
- Thompson will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.
- He has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.96, a 2.83 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.480.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Lucchesi
- Lucchesi will start for the Mets, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
