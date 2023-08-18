The Indiana Fever (8-23) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Mystics (14-16) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, August 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Fever enter this game on the heels of a 100-89 loss to the Liberty on Sunday.

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.1 9.4 1.4

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever Player Leaders

Aliyah Boston paces the Fever in rebounding (8.2 per game), and puts up 14.8 points and 2.3 assists. She also puts up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (eighth in the WNBA).

Kelsey Mitchell is the Fever's top scorer (17.1 points per game) and assist person (3), and produces 1.5 rebounds.

Erica Wheeler is averaging a team-best 5 assists per contest. And she is delivering 10.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 41.7% of her shots from the field.

Victoria Vivians is averaging 5.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 40.3% of her shots from the floor.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 161.5

