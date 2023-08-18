Nolan Arenado vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Joey Lucchesi) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.507) and total hits (129) this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 82 of 116 games this season (70.7%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (31.0%).
- He has gone deep in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has had at least one RBI in 41.4% of his games this season (48 of 116), with two or more RBI 22 times (19.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 48 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.303
|AVG
|.265
|.352
|OBP
|.309
|.506
|SLG
|.507
|24
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|44
|45/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Lucchesi makes his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
