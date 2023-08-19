Andrew Knizner vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Andrew Knizner (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 190 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mets.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Mets Odds
|Cardinals vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Mets
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .270.
- Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 in his last outings.
- Knizner has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Knizner has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.305
|AVG
|.234
|.345
|OBP
|.272
|.512
|SLG
|.468
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|11
|19/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Mets in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.