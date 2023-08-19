How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Kodai Senga will start for the New York Mets on Saturday against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Mets vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Cardinals Player Props
|Mets vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Mets vs Cardinals Odds
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 170 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis ranks sixth in the majors with a .433 team slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 567 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.434 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Mikolas has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|JP Sears
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.