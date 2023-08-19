Paul Goldschmidt vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks while batting .275.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 58th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 79 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those games (16.0%).
- He has scored at least once 51 times this year (42.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.278
|AVG
|.272
|.388
|OBP
|.338
|.462
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|68/41
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (9-6) out for his 23rd start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.30 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
