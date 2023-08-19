Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .390 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, August 19 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks while batting .275.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 58th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 79 games this year (of 119 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (31.9%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those games (16.0%).

He has scored at least once 51 times this year (42.9%), including 14 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .278 AVG .272 .388 OBP .338 .462 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 68/41 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings