Marcus Semien and Christian Yelich are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Milwaukee Brewers, who play on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 171 total home runs.

Texas' .463 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (699 total runs).

The Rangers are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 128 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 525 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined 1.225 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-4 with a 3.17 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Dunning is seeking his fourth straight quality start.

Dunning will look to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (9-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Peralta will look to pitch five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers L 9-8 Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins - Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.