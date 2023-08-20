The Phoenix Mercury and Aliyah Boston will duke it out when the Mercury (9-22) face the Indiana Fever (8-24) at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 20 at 6:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Washington 83-79. The Fever were led by Emma Cannon, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Boston, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. With a final score of 85-63, Phoenix lost to New York the last time out. Diana Taurasi led the team (14 PTS, 18.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT).

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-140 to win)

Fever (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+115 to win)

Mercury (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

Fever (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily

Fever Season Stats

The Fever rank seventh in the WNBA with 80.4 points per game, but their defense has been less effective, allowing 85.2 points per game (worst in league).

Indiana is grabbing 34.4 rebounds per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and it has allowed only 31.9 rebounds per contest (best).

The Fever haven't produced many assists this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA with 18 assists per game.

It's been a difficult stretch for Indiana in terms of turnovers, as it is accumulating 14.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (third-worst).

The Fever have been coming up short when it comes to three-pointers this season, ranking second-worst in the WNBA in treys made per game (6.4) and third-worst in three-point percentage (32.6%).

In terms of threes, Indiana's defense is struggling, as it ranks second-worst in the league in three-pointers allowed (8.7 per game) and worst in three-point percentage allowed (38.4%).

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Fever's offense has been slightly worse at home, where they average 79.9 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 80.8 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been tougher when playing at home, where they give up 83.5 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow their opponents to score 86.6 per game.

At home, Indiana averages 35.3 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 32.3, while on the road it averages 33.7 per game and allows 31.6.

The Fever average 0.1 less assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (18 at home, 18.1 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Indiana is turning the ball over more in home games (15.3 per game) than away (13.4), and is forcing more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) compared to on the road (12.1).

The Fever knock down 0.9 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (5.9 per game) than on the road (6.8).They also shoot a lower percentage at home (30.7% in home games compared to 34.2% on the road).

This year, Indiana is averaging 8.6 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.8 on the road (while conceding 37.9% shooting from deep in home games compared to 38.8% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Fever are 1-4 (winning only 20% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Indiana's record against the spread is 15-15-0.

Indiana doesn't have a win ATS (0-5) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Fever have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

