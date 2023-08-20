On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt is batting .273 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.8% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.2% of those games.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this year (31.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 57 .274 AVG .272 .384 OBP .338 .456 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 70/41 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

