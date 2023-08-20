Richie Palacios -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

  • Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
  • Palacios picked up a hit in 41.5% of his games last year (22 of 53), with at least two hits in four of those contests (7.5%).
  • Including all 53 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In eight of 53 games last year (15.1%), Palacios drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • He scored in seven of his 53 games last year.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.196 AVG .268
.286 OBP .300
.250 SLG .321
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
4 RBI 6
4/6 K/BB 16/3
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
