Richie Palacios -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)

Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.

Palacios picked up a hit in 41.5% of his games last year (22 of 53), with at least two hits in four of those contests (7.5%).

Including all 53 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In eight of 53 games last year (15.1%), Palacios drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He scored in seven of his 53 games last year.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 25 .196 AVG .268 .286 OBP .300 .250 SLG .321 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 4 RBI 6 4/6 K/BB 16/3 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)