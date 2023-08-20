Tommy Edman vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .246 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 55 of 98 games this season (56.1%), with at least two hits on 21 occasions (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has an RBI in 23 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|43
|.251
|AVG
|.238
|.294
|OBP
|.321
|.382
|SLG
|.469
|13
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|14
|32/9
|K/BB
|26/17
|8
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, the righty tossed three innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
