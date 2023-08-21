Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-150). A 9-run total is set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -150 +125 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have a 28-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).

St. Louis has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-60-4).

The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 27-33 24-20 31-49 41-51 14-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.