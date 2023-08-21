The St. Louis Cardinals versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Monday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Tommy Edman and Bryan Reynolds.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB play with 172 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is seventh-best in the majors.

St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (576 total).

The Cardinals rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the majors.

St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.434).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Rom will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.

The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Athletics L 8-0 Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets L 4-2 Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Rom Bailey Falter 8/22/2023 Pirates - Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Andre Jackson 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Matthew Liberatore Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.