How to Watch the Mariners vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 16th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .241 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (578 total).
- The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.
- Seattle's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.178).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.
- The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (9-7) out for his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Castillo is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the year in this game.
- Castillo will try to pitch five or more innings for his 26th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- In eight starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.
- In eight starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|W 6-5
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|James McArthur
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|W 6-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Angel Zerpa
|8/18/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|J.P. France
|8/19/2023
|Astros
|W 10-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Framber Valdez
|8/20/2023
|Astros
|W 7-6
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Hunter Brown
|8/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Touki Toussaint
|8/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Mike Clevinger
|8/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Michael Kopech
|8/25/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/26/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/27/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|-
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|George Kirby
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Bryce Miller
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
