The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (132) this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

In 71.4% of his 119 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (42.0%), including eight multi-run games (6.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 56 .303 AVG .265 .352 OBP .309 .515 SLG .507 26 XBH 25 12 HR 14 41 RBI 44 46/19 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings