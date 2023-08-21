Tyler O'Neill vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Tyler O'Neill (.212 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .242.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.4% of those games.
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (13.5%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.217
|.358
|OBP
|.286
|.484
|SLG
|.337
|11
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
